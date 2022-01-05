Dubai: Dubai Aerospace (DAE) on Wednesday said it acquired 41 aircraft and signed 200 lease transactions in 2021, compared to 125 in 2020.
The Dubai-based aircraft lessor, which sold 30 aircraft during the same period, said its fleet had about 425 aircraft.
The company had previously reported a 9 per cent drop in revenue for the first half of 2021.
Total revenue in the six months ended June 30 stood at $613.4 million, compared to $675.9 million, a year earlier. Operating profit was $240.5 million compared to $308 million a year-ago.