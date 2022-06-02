Dubai: Airport and travel services provider dnata will invest $100 million in green operations in the next two years to further enhance environmental efficiency across its global network, it said on Thursday.
The company’s ongoing investment in infrastructure, equipment and process improvement will support it to achieve its strategic objectives and reduce its carbon footprint by 20 per cent by 2024, and by 50 per cent by 2030.
Steve Allen, CEO of dnata Group, said: “We’ve been making great progress on reducing our carbon footprint, minimising waste and reducing energy and water consumption across our operations. We will further increase our investments and efforts in strong cooperation with our partners to achieve our targets and preserve the environment for current and future generations.”
In recent years, dnata has installed renewable energy features, such as solar panels, heat recovery units and electric vehicle charging, at its existing facilities in the UK, Singapore and Ireland. The company will also incorporate carbon reduction initiatives in the construction and operation of its recently announced new cargo centres in The Netherlands and Iraq.
It has increased investments in electric and hybrid ramp, ground support (GSE) and forklift equipment, and refurbished existing GSE with new technologies to further decrease emissions.
In the financial year 2021-22, dnata handled over 527,000 aircraft turns, moved 3 million tonnes of cargo, ferried 39.9 million meals, and recorded a total transaction value (TTV) of travel services of $632 million.