Dubai: Part of Emirates Group, dnata Logistics has started on a massive 57,000 square metre warehousing facility in Dubai. It adds to the Dubai aviation group’s already sizeable investments in the Dubai South master-development, which will host the world’s biggest airport in the form of Al Maktoum International.
Completion is scheduled for November 2025, upon which dnata Logistics will have services from 11 locations in the UAE. The expansion will ‘significantly contribute to the growth and success of the emirate as a key international logistics hub’.
The facility will integrate automated systems for cargo storage and retrieval, and truck loading and offloading. An AI-driven warehouse management system (WMS) will also be implemented, ‘delivering superior efficiency’.
The groundbreaking was attended by Khalifa Al Zaffin, Executive Chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation and Dubai South, and Steve Allen, CEO of dnata.
The groundbreaking of the new dnata facility follows 'significant' investments in infrastructure and offering to meet evolving market needs. These include the acquisition of a new warehouse facility at Dubai World Central, and the introduction of air import, perishable handling and documentation management services.