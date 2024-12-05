The facility will integrate automated systems for cargo storage and retrieval, and truck loading and offloading. An AI-driven warehouse management system (WMS) will also be implemented, ‘delivering superior efficiency’.

The groundbreaking was attended by Khalifa Al Zaffin, Executive Chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation and Dubai South, and Steve Allen, CEO of dnata.

The groundbreaking of the new dnata facility follows 'significant' investments in infrastructure and offering to meet evolving market needs. These include the acquisition of a new warehouse facility at Dubai World Central, and the introduction of air import, perishable handling and documentation management services.