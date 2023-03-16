Dubai: Dubai-based air and travel services provider dnata handled over 82 million bags through all three terminals at Dubai International airport (DXB) in 2022.
The company handles luggage for over 100 airlines and millions of passengers travelling to 253 destinations from the airport.
Finely crafted operation
DXB’s Baggage Handling System (BHS) transports luggage using innovative conveyor belts and lifts that move both departing and arriving bags. Under the concourse floors of Terminal 3 alone, 160 km of baggage tracks spiral around.
The process to guide a bag to its destination begins 180 minutes before the scheduled time of departure. Any bags checked in prior to this are held in T3’s automated Early Bag Storage facility, with a capacity of 15,000. The departing bag, transported on its distinctive yellow tray linked to the bag’s luggage tag for accurate tracking, will be security screened up to five times as it makes its way through the system. It then progresses to its awaiting container, or Unit Loading Device (ULD), before being transported on to the aircraft.
As they move through the BHS at up to 2.5 metres per second, the bags then enter a safe, high-speed transfer tunnel, shooting along at 7.5m/s, faster than the passenger trains in the adjacent tunnel.
Preparation for the transfer of bags to their destination begins mid-flight. By six hours before the flight’s arrival at DXB, dnata will be ready to accept the bags, knowing how many on each aircraft it needs to transfer, as well as the size, weight and final destination of each one.