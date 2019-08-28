Travel today is all about the selfie at some dramatic place with someone you care about

A tourist makes a selfie in front of the Cathedral of Guadalajara, Jalisco state, Mexico, on June 19, 2019. Image Credit: AFP

Atlanta, Georgia: Delta Air Lines Inc. says it’s getting a boost from young adults looking to jazz up their social-media accounts.

One attraction, says Chief Marketing Officer Tim Mapes, is the chance to take Instagram-friendly pictures in front of historic monuments such as the Eiffel Tower. Another draw: visiting filming locations for television shows such as Game of Thrones, which has made use of scenery from the UK to Croatia.

“Travel today is all about the selfie shot in front of some dramatic place with someone you care about,” Mapes said Tuesday at the International Aviation Forecast Summit in Las Vegas. “That’s the travel currency of today.”

It’s also adding to demand for flights. That’s particularly true for Millennials and other younger passengers looking for “the Instagram picture in front of an international icon,” he said.