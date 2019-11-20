An Emirates aircraft lands at Dubai International Airport. Massive orders were new aircraft were announced during the on-going Dubai Airshow 2019, which runs until November 21, 2019. Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: It's Day 4 of the Dubai Airshow and about $50.055 billion worth of aircraft deals had been announced.

Here's the latest tally of aircraft orders signed or announced so far.

Timeline:

Day 4: November 20, 2019

$8.8 billion: Emirates firms up orders for 30 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners, with a dirham value of Dh32.3 billion. This brings the carrier’s total orders this week to $24.8 billion.

$ 8.8 b Sales tally for Day 4

Day 3: November 19, 2019

$16 billion: Emirates unveils orders for 50 Airbus 350-900 WXB widebody aircraft, with delivery to begin in May 2023. Emirates already has a whopping 271 large aircraft, including 113 Airbus A380 superjumbos and 158 Boeing 777 planes. The deal replaces an earlier plan to buy 30 A350s and 40 A330neos in a deal worth $21.4 billion, but Emirates said that discussions on purchasing the A330neos could still be revived.

$3.6 billion: Estimated value of 30 Boeing 737 Max planes ordered by Kazakhstan's flag carrier Air Astana. The airline plans to buy 30 of the 737 MAX, with the "letter of intent" to be finalised in coming months. In June, Boeing secured a letter of intent by British Airways parent IAG to buy 200 of the still-grounded B-737 Max planes.

From left; Boeing Commercial Airplanes president and CEO Stanley A. Deal, Air Astana chief planning officer Alma Aliguzhinova and Air Astana chief operating officer Anthony Regan. Air Astana: Boeing won another boost with Kazakhstan's flag carrier Air Astana, saying the airline planned to buy 30 of the 737 MAX, with the "letter of intent" to be finalised in coming months. Boeing said the planes would "serve as the backbone" of Air Astana's new low-cost carrier FlyArystan. The last commercial landmark for the troubled model was in June when Boeing secured a letter of intent by British Airways parent IAG to buy 200 of the planes. Image Credit: AP

$2.4 billion: Estimated value of 20 Boeing 737 Max planes placed by an undisclosed buyer.

$877.5 million: Value of Boeing deal for 3 787-9 Dreamliners with Ghana. The planes, whose order value is $877.5 million at list prices, will go toward Ghana’s yet-to-be launched airline, in which the government will hold a 10% stake.

$ 22.87 b Day 3 sales tally

Day 2: November 18, 2019

$14 billion: Air Arabia announces a deal to buy 120 Airbus A320s, thereby tripling its fleet. It currently operates 53 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. With the expanded fleet, it plans to add new routes to its network, which includes 170 destinations. Air Arabia earlier announced an agreement with Etihad Airways to launch a new low-cost airline based in the UAE capital, to be known as Air Arabia Abu Dhabi.

Air Arabia: Air Arabia said it would buy 120 Airbus A320s in an order worth $14 billion that will triple its fleet. It currently operates 53 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft and will move ahead with plans to add new routes to its network, which includes 170 destinations. Air Arabia last month announced an agreement with Etihad Airways to launch a new low-cost airline based in the UAE capital, to be known as Air Arabia Abu Dhabi. Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury, right, shakes hands with Air Arabia chairman Shaikh Abdullah Bin Mohammed Al Thani. Image Credit: AP

$1.2 billion: SunExpress, an Antalya, Turkey-based airline, announces the increase of its order for Boeing 737 Max planes worth $1.2 billion. The airline exercised options for an additional 10 of the 737 Max 8 planes. SunExpress had previously ordered 32 of the 737 Max jetliners.

SunExpress: Turkish carrier SunExpress ordered 10 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. The deal was for a relatively modest $1.2 billion, but it represented "the first firm order" for the plane since it was taken out of service in March. The sale comes on top of a previous SunExpress order for 32 of the aircraft. Boeing Commercial Airplanes president and CEO Stanley A. Deal, left, shakes hands with SunExpress CEO Jens Bischof. Image Credit: AP

$1.33 billion: 12 Airbus A320neo narrow-body jetliners ordered by EasyJet, Europe's second-biggest budget airline. A320neo was priced at $110.6 million apiece as of 2018.

$648 million: Air Senegal announces deal for eight of Airbus's new A220, the single-aisle aircraft formerly known as the Bombardier C Series jet. A220 has a list price of $81 million apiece.

$ 17.8 b Day 2 sales tally

Day 1: November 17, 2019

$585 million: Value of deal for two Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners sold to Biman Bangladesh Airlines.