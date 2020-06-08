A Concierge Service was introduced in Concourse B-West to assist customers with their purchases. Image Credit: Dubai Media Office

Dubai: The duty free at Dubai’s International Airport has reopened its doors to the public following temporary closures since March 25 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Dubai Duty Free announced that it is now welcoming travelling passengers following the partial re-opening of its retail area in Concourse B – West at Dubai International Airport (DXB). The airport retailer closed its retail operation across Dubai and Al Maktoum International Airport, following the UAE Government announcement to suspend passenger flights due to the outbreak of Covid-19.

In a statement, Colm McLoughlin Dubai Duty Free’s Executive Vice Chairman and chief executive officer, said: “We were very pleased to receive the approval from the Government authorities to open our shops in Concourse B-West and we are happy to be back and serving our customers once more. We have been planning the re-opening since mid-April and have put in place an extensive range of sanitization and re-zoning measures that will ensure the safety of our customers and our staff.

Stickers were placed across the floor to ensure social distancing at Dubai Duty Free. Image Credit: Dubai Media Office

“We expect to open our retail operation in Terminal 2 later this week, so that is more good news for passengers flying on non-Emirates flights,” he said.

With the partial re-opening, Dubai Duty Free has ensured that all appropriate preventative measures are in place for the safety of all its staff and passengers. Some of these measures include directional floor markings and way finding, a one shopper one-trolley policy, the installation of plexiglass at the point of sale, cash and product sanitization equipment. Customers are also encouraged to use contactless payments, where possible. In-store digital and print signages are also in place to remind shoppers of these safety measures.

Some of the social distancing measures include directional floor markings and a one shopper one-trolley policy. Image Credit: Dubai Media Office

Meanwhile, a Concierge Service has been introduced in Concourse B-West to assist customers with their purchases. The customer can simply order the products from the Concierge counter, the goods will be picked by Dubai Duty Free staff and delivered to the customer for payment.