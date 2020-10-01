American Airlines will be adding to the tally of aviation industry workers being laid off by the pandemic. Image Credit: AP

New York: American Airlines will begin furloughing 19,000 workers from Thursday, the company announced, as US officials failed to reach a deal on fresh aid to the pandemic-hit air travel sector.

US carriers that received billions in aid from US Congress had promised to refrain from laying off workers until the end of September, setting the stage for potentially thousands of job cuts in October. “Our elected officials have not been able to reach agreement on a COVID-19 relief package," said CEO Doug Parker. "As a result, we will begin the difficult process of furloughing 19,000 of our hardworking and dedicated colleagues.”

However, he sounded a note of hope saying that if lawmakers are able to hammer out a deal for new assistance, the furloughs would be cancelled and the affected teams recalled. Since the coronavirus intensified in March, US airlines have been grounding planes and delaying jet deliveries to limit their cash-burn as air travel remains at about only one-third of its level a year ago.

Carriers have struck agreements with unions to spread out work among employees. Tens of thousands of employees have also accepted unpaid leave or early retirement packages to avert the need for involuntary terminations.