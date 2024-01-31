Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Airports, on Wednesday, welcomed China’s Hainan Airlines to Airport Terminal A, providing increased connectivity with the Chinese city of Haikou - the capital city of the Hainan province.
Starting January 30, Hainan Airlines began operating two weekly flights between Haikou and Abu Dhabi, increasing transport and trade links for passengers and cargo.
Elena Sorlini, managing director and interim CEO of Abu Dhabi Airports, said: “We are pleased to welcome Hainan Airlines to Abu Dhabi. It marks an important milestone for Abu Dhabi Airports and the broader UAE-China relationship.” She said, “The launch of this new airline boosts our connectivity, and the route will further enhance bilateral relations and create new business and tourism opportunities between the two global destinations.”
Abu Dhabi Airport authorities said this will be the first time in a decade that a Chinese carrier will operate scheduled flights to Abu Dhabi.
General Manager of Abu Dhabi Office Hainan Airlines, Ma Wang Yi Jin, said, “Hainan Airlines is honoured to be part of this important milestone, coinciding with the Chinese Lunar Year of the Dragon. We are committed to providing exceptional service and convenience for passengers travelling between Abu Dhabi and Haikou. “