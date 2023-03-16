Dubai: The distinctive livery of Emirates has undergone a refresh.
In this latest design, the UAE flag on the Emirates tailfin is much more dynamic with a 3D effect artwork, and the wingtips have been painted red with the Emirates logo in Arabic calligraphy. Passengers onboard with a window view will see the UAE flag colours painted on the wingtips facing the fuselage.
The signature gold 'Emirates' lettering across the main body in English and Arabic is also bolder, and 32.5 per cent larger. On the aircraft belly, Emirates has retained its iconic red branding which it introduced in 2005. The website URL "Emirates.com" has been dropped from the design.
“Aircraft livery is the most instantly recognisable brand real estate for any airline,” said Sir Tim Clark, President Emirates Airline. “It’s a visual representation of our unique identity, something we wear proudly, and display in all the cities we fly to around the world.”
“We’re refreshing our livery to keep it modern, without losing the key elements of our identity such as the UAE flag on our tailfin and the Arabic calligraphy.”
This is the 3rd iteration of Emirates’ official aircraft brand colours. The original livery unveiled with the airline’s launch in 1985 had its first refresh 14 years later, with the delivery of Emirates’ first Boeing 777-300 at the 1999 Dubai Airshow.
The first aircraft to sport Emirates’ newest livery is A6-EOE, an Airbus A380, which has rolled out of Emirates Engineering this week after its makeover. Its first deployment will be to Munich on 17 March as flight EK51.