Dubai: Cebu Pacific, the Philippines’ largest national flag carrier, will increase its flight frequency between Manila and Dubai to thrice weekly from the beginning of October.
Once approved, the airline will fly from Dubai to Manila every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, while flights from the Filipino capital to Dubai will be operating every Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday.
“With this added frequency, Filipinos who are currently in the UAE have access to more options and can find it easier to make plans for their essential travel to the Philippines,” the company said in a statement.
CEB has also introduced options to offer more flexibility to its passenger. These include unlimited free re-booking for new bookings, waived re-booking fees for three months of existing booking, and extension of the travel fund validity to two years.