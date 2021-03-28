Dubai: Philippines-based budget carrier Cebu Pacific, is offering Dubai-Manila flights for as low as Dh25 base fare.
The airline’s offer—which runs from March 28 to March 31, 2021—covers the travel period between September 1 and December 31, 2021.
Cebu currently operates five weekly flights from Dubai to Manila, and four flights weekly from Manila back to Dubai.
The airline recently announced permanent removal of change fees, allowing passengers, including those travelling from Dubai to Manila, to rebook as many times as they need at no cost.