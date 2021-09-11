Dubai: Cebu Pacific has canceled two flights on the Dubai-Manila route, citing new regulations that place a limit on passenger numbers.
"The Dubai Civil Aviation Authority has restricted the number of passengers for the Dubai-Manila route for the month of September due to regulatory matters," said the airline in a Twitter post.
Cebu, which is trying to appeal the regulation, will cancel the following flights:
5J 26 (Manila- Dubai) September 12
5J 27 (Dubai – Manila) September 13
Affected passengers have been informed via contact details provided in their bookings, said Cebu.
"This is a developing situation - we’ll continue updating our guests should there be flight changes in the coming days," said the airline.
Airlines are yet to announce the resumption of normal commercial flights on the route despite the lifting of a months-long travel ban. Cebu and other carriers are currently operating Bayanihan flights, which are special commercial flights approved by the Philippines government.