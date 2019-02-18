Dubai: Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific said it will reduce the number of its flights from Dubai International Airport while one of the two runways at the airport is closed for maintenance.
The airline told Gulf News via email it will reduce operations to 13 departures a week from 21 departures due to the closure of the southern runway.
“However, to continue to serve demand on our Middle East route, we have deployed larger aircraft. We will be operating our flights with Boeing 777-300ER aircraft from April 17 to May 29,” Cathay Pacific said.
The statement comes as Emirates airline said a month ago that a “significant number” of its flights will be cancelled or re-timed due to the runway closure. The Dubai-based carrier said it will reduce the overall number of flights it operates during the 45-day closure period by 25 per cent.
Meanwhile, operator Dubai Airports said on Monday that Dubai World Central, the city’s second airport, will see an average of 158 passenger flight movements per day during the closure period.
The flights will be operated by various carriers that include flydubai, Air India, Indigo, Spice Jet, Gulf Air, Royal Jordanian, Nepal Airlines, Kuwait Airways, Salam Air, and flynas, among others.