Slosar's resignation follows the departure of CEO Rupert Hogg last month

Cathay Pacific Chairman John Slosar Image Credit: Reuters

Singapore: Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways said on Wednesday that its Chairman John Slosar had resigned from the board and will be replaced by Patrick Healy, a long-time executive at the airline's top shareholder Swire Pacific Ltd.

The resignation and appointment will take effect at Cathay's annual meeting on November 6, the carrier said in a statement.