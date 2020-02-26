Air New Zealand to test concept on its nonstop New York-Auckland route in October

Air New Zealand is intent on bringing bunk beds into its Economy class. details such as how long a passenger can spend on it are yet to be worked out. Image Credit: Supplied

New York (Bloomberg): Lie-flat seats - in Economy?

It’s possible, says Air New Zealand, which announced a new economy-cabin concept to be piloted on flights between New York and Auckland starting October. The new route is the first-ever nonstop between the two cities, taking roughly 16 to 18 hours.

Economy Skynest, the latest prototype to stem from the airline’s Hangar 22 innovation center, builds off the success of the airline’s Economy Skycouch, which allows families to transform a row of three economy seats into a single full-size bed.

If Skycouch is like a futon, Skynest is a small Pod Hotel, with two parallel sets of bunk beds stacked three high. Each mattress will be about 6.5 feet long and 23 inches wide at the shoulder, tentatively fitted with a privacy curtain, full-size pillow, blanket, sheets, and earplugs.

Skynest’s exact position within the cabin is yet to be decided - as is the exact date of its first flight. Its specifications are also subject to change.

But according to a statement from the airline’s general manager of customer experience, Nikki Goodman, “an economy-class customer on long-haul flights would be able to book the Economy Skynest in addition to their economy seat, get some quality rest and arrive at their destination ready to go.”

Finer details to be decided

Price and logistics are similarly up in the air, such as if guests can book the pod for an entire flight or just segments. A spokesperson said it’s more likely to be reserved for single-use sessions of a still-to-be-determined length.

That would make the product accessible to more passengers per plane load and lower the price threshold, though it would raise questions about cleaning in between uses. “There is still work to be done on design development and the team is reviewing the commercial feasibility of having the product onboard,” explained the spokesperson.

The bar for innovation in cattle class isn’t particularly high. In 2018, Airbus released renderings that showed bunk beds in the cargo hold; this January, a competition called the Crystal Cabin Awards received submissions that allowed economy seats to face one another (like on a train) or to be installed around a communal table (like in a coffee shop).

Those came from a Hamburg-based design group and the University of Cincinnati - not from airlines. Perhaps the biggest back-of-plane innovation as of late was Delta’s addition of cocktails, hot towels, and better food to its international economy offering. That hardly compares to a lie-flat bed.

Why focus on the lowest-paying customer?

“Our ability to take a good idea, to execute and deliver an innovation that works in our environment, our market, and for our people and customers gives us an edge,” said Air New Zealand’s head of airline programmes, Kerry Reeves.