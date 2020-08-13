Dubai: The budget airline flydubai will relaunch services to Almaty and Nursultan in Kazakhstan from August 18. It was earlier this week that it resumed flights to Dhaka, Djibouti and Kuwait, bringing the total number of operational routes to 24 destinations.
Starting from August 18, flydubai flight FZ 1735 to Almaty International Airport (ALA) will operate twice a week (on Tuesdays and Fridays). From August 19, flydubai flight FZ 1705 to Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport (NQZ) will operate on Wednesdays and Saturdays. (These flights will operate from Terminal 2 at Dubai airport.)
Passengers can now book via flydubai.com, travel agents our any of flydubai’s travel partners. More destinations and flight frequencies will continue to be added to the flydubai schedule over the summer subject to government approvals.