Dubai: In celebration of International Happiness Day, Wizz Air is offering 5,000 tickets at a discounted rate of Dh99 for four destinations from Abu Dhabi.
Dh99 is a one-way price, including administration fees and includes the provision of one carry-on bag. Trolley bags and checked-in baggage will cost passengers extra.
The tickets will be available on Saturday, March 20 from 12am to 11.59pm.
The destinations included in the offer are Alexandria, Athens, Almaty and Nur Sultan, and to Abu Dhabi from Alexandria or Athens or Almaty or Nur Sultan in case it is the second segment of a return flight.
In case of one-way tickets to Abu Dhabi from Alexandria or Athens or Almaty or Nur Sultan, or in case of return flights, where it is the first segment, the ticket fare is displayed in the currency of the departure country.
The price applies only to bookings made on wizzair.com and the WIZZ mobile app. This promotion does not apply to group bookings.
These details are taken from the Wizz Air website. Direct all queries to the airline. Gulf News is not responsible for any loss from change in or misinterpretation of this information.