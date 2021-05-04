Dubai: The budget airline flydubai will fly to more Russian cities, bringing its total network in the country to 11. It will launch services to Moscow Zhukovski International Airport (ZIA) from May 12, Novosibirsk Tolmachevo International Airport (OVB) from May 28 and Perm International Airport (PEE) from June 2, while resuming operations to four more points later in the month.
The resumption of flights will be to Bandar Abbas International Airport (BND) from May 12 and Mashhad International Airport (MHD) from May 13, growing its operations in Iran to five points including Larr (LRR), Shiraz (SYZ) and Tehran (IKA). "We have grown our network in Russia providing direct air links from these key cities in Russia to the UAE, many of which are less than four hours flying time," said Ghaith Al Ghaith, CEO.
Easing of restrictions
"We recognise that since the pandemic it has not been possible for our customers to travel as much as they would have liked," said Jeyhun Efendi, Senior Vice-President, Commercial Operations and E-commerce at flydubai. "The launch of these new points in Russia along with the resumption of flights to a number of destinations on our network will hopefully enable more passengers to travel this summer, with the expectation of countries easing up travel restrictions in line with the growing vaccination efforts around the network.”