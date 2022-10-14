Dubai: The Dubai budget airline flydubai will ‘wet lease’ four Boeing 737-800 from the Czech carrier Smartwings for the period from November 17 to January 16, 2023. The timing is crucial given the heavy demand expected for the year-end and the FIFA World Cup daily flights to Doha.
“Having previously worked with Smartwings, we are confident that the leasing of four additional aircraft will provide our passengers with more convenient and reliable options for travel during the winter season,” said Ghaith Al Ghaith, CEO of flydubai. (Wet lease agreements relate to shorter term lease deals.)
The all-Economy class aircraft from Smartwings will operate on select routes on the flydubai network, including Chattogram, Colombo, Dhaka, Karachi, Multan, Muscat and Sialkot. flydubai currently operates a single-fleet type of Boeing 737 aircraft that includes 32 Next-Generation Boeing 737-800, 33 Boeing 737 MAX 8 and three Boeing 737 MAX 9. Thus the four aircraft on wet lease fits in instantly with what the Dubai airline is used to.
The 'Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance and Insurance' agreement with Smartwings will see the four-leased aircraft support flydubai’s 68 Boeing 737 aircraft.
The Dubai airline will operate up to 30 shuttle flights a day during the World Cup phase.
This agreement stands as testimony to the successful business cooperation of our companies, which we value greatly