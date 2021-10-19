Dubai: flydubai will launch flights to Sohar (Oman) from November 4, becoming the first carrier to operate this route from Dubai. This is the carrier’s third destination in Oman, alongside Muscat and Salalah. flydubai will operate twice-weekly flights from Dubai International’s (DXB) Terminal 2.
“We are excited to further grow our network and give passengers more options to travel in the region, while welcoming passengers from Oman, especially those looking to visit Expo 2020 in Dubai,” said Ghaith Al Ghaith, CEO at flydubai.
Located on Oman’s northern coast, Sohar is a port city known for its cultural heritage and trading. “This new direct route will enable free flows of trade and tourism and strengthen direct airlinks between Oman and the UAE,” said Sudhir Sreedharan, Senior Vice-President, Commercial Operations (UAE, GCC, Subcontinent and Africa) at flydubai.