Dubai: Budget carrier flydubai is adding four more destinations to its Europe network from May, and taking the tally to that continent to 20. Catania and Naples in Italy, Salzburg in Austria and Malta are the four new spots.
Once these services start, flydubai will have touchdowns in 65 destinations worldwide. The flights to Malta International Airport and Catania International Airport commence May 12 with four weekly services, while those to Naples International will resume from May 13 with a three week service.
First one
The carrier will become the first UAE-based carrier to offer direct flights between Dubai International and Salzburg Airport from May 13 with four weekly flights. "We have been committed to opening up previously underserved markets and the launch of our latest routes in Europe demonstrates our continuous efforts to offer more people the opportunity to travel more often while creating free flows of travel, trade, and tourism, " said Ghaith Al Ghaith, CEO.
Emirates will codeshare on these routes and the flights will operate from Terminal 3 at Dubai International.
* A business class seat from Dubai to Malta costs passengers Dh8,000, while an economy is at Dh2, 200;
* A one-way economy ticket to Naples will cost Dh2,300, and a business class ticket is at Dh8,000; and
* Flying to Salzburg on business will cost Dh8,000, and for economy the airline is charging Dh2,200.