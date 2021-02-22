Dubai: Budget carrier Air Arabia will launch direct flights from Cairo to Muscat starting March 11. Passengers can now book on these flights by visiting Air Arabia’s website, by calling the call centre or through travel agencies.
Last month, the Sharjah-based carrier relaunched daily services to Doha after three years. Air Arabia added a total of 14 new routes to its network in 2020 from its operating hubs in the UAE, Morocco and Egypt.
Earnings pressure
Two weeks ago, the airline reported a loss of Dh192 million for the full-year ending December 31, 2020. However, the company posted a fourth quarter profit of Dh20 million.
"The early measures taken by the management team to control overall cost and the gradual resumption of flights, albeit to a limited number of destinations, helped in achieving profits in the fourth quarter and in significantly reducing the net loss for the full year, " said Abdullah Al Thani, Chairman.