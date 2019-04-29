The plane was grounded worldwide in mid-March following a second deadly crash

File photo: A number of grounded Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft are shown parked at Victorville Airport in Victorville, California, on March 26, 2019. Image Credit: REUTERS

Chicago: Boeing expects US regulators will conduct a test flight of a software fix for the grounded 737 MAX by the end of next week, a company spokesman said Monday.

Boeing expects the certification of the software fix - a key step in returning the planes to the skies - some time after the Federal Aviation Administration meeting with international regulators on May 23, the spokesman said.