New York: Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun is expected to apologize to the families of crash victims on Tuesday as he faces a Senate grilling following accusations that the plane maker prioritized profits over safety.

The hearing, titled "Boeing's Broken Safety Culture," follows an April session of the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, where a Boeing engineer testified that he was punished for raising safety concerns about the 787 Dreamliner and 777.

"Five years ago, Boeing promised to overhaul its safety practices and culture. That promise proved empty, and the American people deserve an explanation," said Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal earlier this month. "Years of putting profits ahead of safety, stock price ahead of quality, and production speed ahead of responsibility have brought Boeing to this moment of reckoning. Its hollow promises can no longer stand."

The whistleblower allegations surrounding the 787 and 777 are just one of many issues Boeing may face on Tuesday. The company is also implementing safety upgrades under the supervision of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) after a fuselage panel on a 737 MAX blew out mid-flight in January, leading to an emergency landing and a brief grounding of some MAX planes.

In May, the Department of Justice concluded that Boeing could be prosecuted for violating a criminal settlement following two fatal 737 MAX crashes in 2018 and 2019, off Indonesia and in Ethiopia. A decision on whether to prosecute will be made next month.

Calhoun has previously apologized for the Alaska Airlines incident and announced production halts and other steps to improve safety and quality assurance. In his opening statement, released by Boeing ahead of the hearing, Calhoun emphasized the company's strict policies prohibiting retaliation against employees who report problems.

"Our culture is far from perfect, but we are taking action and making progress," Calhoun said. "We understand the gravity, and we are committed to moving forward with transparency and accountability, while elevating employee engagement."

Whistleblower alleges safety issues

At the April 17 hearing, witnesses described a company that ignored safety questions and sidelined critics in pursuit of faster production and bigger profits. Engineer Sam Salehpour testified that due to flawed manufacturing processes, the Dreamliner could suffer from premature fatigue, potentially resulting in a catastrophic accident. Salehpour also testified that he was blackballed by company higher-ups and feared for his personal well-being after raising safety concerns.

In connection with the probe, Senators Blumenthal and Ron Johnson sent a letter to Calhoun seeking records to shed light on Salehpour's allegations about the 787 and 777, as well as records relating to Boeing's whistleblower policies and protocols. The same senators also sent a letter to FAA Administrator Michael Whitaker regarding the allegations and other ongoing Boeing-related matters, such as a six-week FAA audit of the company following the Alaska Airlines incident.

Family members who lost relatives in the 2018 and 2019 MAX crashes, which together claimed 346 lives, will also attend the hearing.

"I flew from England to Washington, DC, to hear in person what the Boeing CEO has to say to the Senate and the world about any safety improvements made at that corporation," said Zipporah Kuria, who lost her father in the 2019 crash. "I also continue to press the US government to hold Boeing and its corporate executives criminally responsible for the deaths of 346 people. We will not rest until we see justice."