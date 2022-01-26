Dubai: Sharjah airport on Wednesday welcomed the inaugural flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, the country’s flagship carrier.
The airline, which already operates flights to Dubai International Airport (DXB), started four-times-a-week flights from Dhaka to Sharjah and return trips to Dhaka via Chittagong, Bangladesh’s second-largest airport.
“#SharjahAirport welcomes the inaugural flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, which started operating 4 weekly flights from #Dhaka to #Sharjah and return to Dhaka via #Chittagong in #Bangladesh,” said the airport in a Tweet.
The introduction of new UAE routes comes as fares on the Dhaka-Dubai rate have soared to around Dh5,000. Sharjah is a relatively cheaper option for expats and tourists with ticket rates falling in the range of Dh3,500-Dh4,000.