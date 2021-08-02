Dubai: Bahrain’s national carrier Gulf Air will operate daily flights to Istanbul starting today (August 2).
“Due to popularity and relaxed entry restrictions, Istanbul has been one of the airline’s favourite destinations for Bahrain and GCC customer base and the airline has responded to the demand with upgraded daily frequencies,” it said in a statement. Gulf Air, which began the summer with flights to 80 per cent of its pre-pandemic network, has continued to resume operations and restore services to cities.
“We continuously take a closer look at market demands and monitor the trends of traffic from and to different points of our network,” said Waleed Abdulhameed AlAlawi, Gulf Air’s Acting CEO, in a statement. “With constant changes in rules and regulations, we increase frequencies as we see fit to offer greater flexibility to our passengers.”