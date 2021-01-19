Dubai: Bahrain's Gulf Air could start flights to Ras Al Khaimah International Airport, following an agreement signed with the airport operator to explore potential services between Bahrain and the emirate.
"We are always keen to explore ways to enhance the connectivity between Bahrain and the UAE - as a boutique carrier, we look forward to adding Ras Al Khaimah to our network of destinations,” said Gulf Air’s Acting CEO Captain Waleed Al Alawi.
“We are extremely impressed with the facilities that RAK International Airport provides, which will serve the high standards our passengers expect from Gulf Air.”
Adding to network
In November last, RAK Airport commenced passenger services with Indian budget-carrier SpiceJet flying out of Delhi, with Mumbai, Lucknow and Cochin added at the start of this year, along with increased frequencies from the Indian capital.
“The aviation industry has its eyes set on recovery following the difficult year we had in 2020," said Sanjay Khanna, CEO of RAK International Airport.