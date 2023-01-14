Muharraq: Bahrain International Airport (BIA) received a 5-star rating from Skytrax for the high standards of its facilities and services, it said on Saturday. Skytrax announced the ranking, which followed an assessment conducted in November 2022 that included several criteria, including direct services for departures, arrivals, diverted flights, airport facilities and customer services, security, immigration, and retail, as well as food and beverage facilities.
“Although the terminal is new, the high quality of the services provided to passengers have been recognized and accredited for the second time by Skytrax, one of the primary awarding bodies in the field of civil aviation,” Chairman of the Board of Directors of Gulf Air Group, Zayed R. Al Zayani said.
“Since the launch of the new terminal in 2021, we have built a strong record of accomplishments that demonstrate our ability to stand confidently alongside the world’s leading airports,” said BAC CEO Mohamed Yousif Al Binfalah. “We recently achieved Level 2 Airports Council International (ACI) Airport Customer Experience Accreditation, and Level 4 of ACI’s Airport Carbon Accreditation program, further reinforcing our quality and environmental credentials.”
Skytrax said in its report that the design of the terminal allows for fast, easy and comfortable movement through all stages of travel. The natural lighting that enters the building, the interior decoration, and the ceiling design, in addition to the artwork scattered throughout the airport, add to its ambiance.
Skytrax said that the airport is characterized by the presence of seating areas spread across all its sections, including departure gates and waiting areas. Seats are designed according to the highest specifications, taking into account the diverse needs of passengers, including individuals with limited mobility.