British Airways passenger aircraft are pictured at London Heathrow Airport, west of London. Image Credit: AFP

London: The UK data regulator is fining British Airways 183 million pounds ($229 million/ Dh842.6 million) over a breach that compromised information on half a million customers.

The airline revealed in September that it had been the victim of a hack. The scam saw customers diverted to a fake website where credit card details were harvested by the attackers.

Britain's Information Commissioner's Office says its investigation found "poor security arrangements" by BA.

The regulator said Monday that the fine - equivalent to 1.5 per cent of the airline's annual turnover - is the biggest it has ever imposed.

Information Commissioner Elizabeth Denham said "the law is clear - when you are entrusted with personal data you must look after it."