Dubai: Australian authorities have allowed an increase in the number of flight seats between Abu Dhabi and Sydney, said Etihad airways on its website.
Sydney will open without quarantine for Australians and permanent residents from November 1. Vaccinated Australians and permanent residents will not be subject to mandatory quarantine when arriving in Sydney.
Australia, which had some of the world’s strictest border rules during the pandemic, will reopen its international border, providing relief to vaccinated citizens and their relatives.
Etihad has been ramping up its network and also plans to services from Abu Dhabi to Johannesburg, Cape Town, and the Indian Ocean island of Zanzibar this November. The additions to Etihad’s network mean the carrier will be operating to 70 destinations across 47 countries.
“We’re proud to be launching Etihad’s newest destinations in Africa this winter and we’re confident our guests will find they are all incredible places to visit,” said Tony Douglas, Etihad’s Group CEO, in an earlier statement.
Quarantine rules
Until October 31, passengers arriving in Australia may be subject to a quarantine period of up to 14 days.
From November 1:
- Vaccinated Australians and permanent residents will not be subject to mandatory quarantine when arriving in Sydney.
- You will need to show proof of vaccination status at the airport check-in on departure.
- Approved COVID-19 vaccines include full doses of: Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson. Exemptions apply for children under the age of 12, or those who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons.