Highlights
- Just a couple of months after a massive data breach, Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific commits a pricing mistake by selling business-class seats at just above $600
- Discounted tickets offered on Vietnam to US routes
Dubai: Just a couple of months after a massive data breach, Asia’s international carrier Cathay Pacific has made a pricing blunder by selling premium seats at a very low price.
Headquartered in Hong Kong, the airline sold return business and first-class tickets to a number of destinations, including Canada and the United States for as low as $675 (Dh2,479).
The discounted fares were spotted by some bloggers, with the roundtrip business-class ticket from Vietnam to most of the airline’s North American routes quoted only at just above $600.
A business-class seat from Da Nang in Vietnam to New York cost only from $675 roundtrip, said Gary Leff, a travel blogger on View from the Wing, on his post last December 31.
“Oh my goodness this is an amazing fare,” Leff wrote.
Roundtrip travel from Hanoi to New York on business also cost just a little over $1,100, according to travel blog One Mile at a Time. A mix of business and first-class seats on the Hanoi to New York route can be had for just above $1,444.
The airline confirmed on Wednesday that it did commit a pricing mistake on New Year’s Day, but it added that those who have booked the tickets can still go ahead and use them.
A spokesperson for the airline told Gulf News it will be honouring the tickets sold.
“To those who bought our good – very good surprise ‘special’ on New Year’s Day, yes – we made a mistake,” the carrier said on Twitter.
“But we look forward to welcoming you on board with your ticket issued.”
The mistake came up just a couple of months after the airline suffered a data breach. Last October, the data of about 9.4 million passengers of Cathay and its unit, Hong Kong Dragon Airlines Ltd. Had been hacked.
The hackers were able to access 860,000 passport numbers and 245,000 Hong Kong identity card numbers, as well as 403 expired credit card numbers and 27 credit card numbers with no card verification value.