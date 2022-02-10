Dubai: The latest edition of the Arab Aviation Summit will be held in Ras Al Khaimah on March 1, and will be the first major aviation event in the UAE this year. The previous one was the Dubai Airshow late last year and where industry heads sounded optimism over the industry’s prospects in 2022.
“The industry event aims at providing insightful discussions around the challenges and opportunities faced by the aviation sector in the Arab world,” said the organizer in a statement. “The initiative is considered the voice of the industry and it acts as a positive force behind driving the Arab travel and tourism industry forward. The summit’s mission is to improve the state of travel and tourism in the Arab world by facilitating a constructive dialogue for public-private cooperation.”
The conference will bring together experts to discuss the role aviation and tourism will play towards economic recovery post-pandemic. There will also be talks about how the industry has shown resilience to elevate the tourism and aviation sector. This year’s summit, themed under 'roadmap of recovery', will be held at Al Hamra International Exhibition & Conference Centre, from 8:30am to 5:00pm.