Milan: Italy's struggling airline Alitalia has canceled over 300 flights because of a 24-hour strike called to protest deteriorating conditions in the sector, including the government's failure to relaunch the carrier.

Alitalia says it cancelled about half of its flights, both domestic and international, due to the strike Tuesday.

But it says it has reorganized schedules so that at least half of the affected passengers could fly the same day. Flights are guaranteed by law from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. local and from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.