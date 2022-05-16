Dubai: The 21st edition of the annual Airport Show hosted by Dubai is set to be the driving force for the global aviation industry to emerge even stronger after the Covid-19 pandemic, and will showcase the latest solutions from around the world that will shape the future of the industry.
Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, said the event is timed perfectly to boost the global aviation industry, which is beginning to return to pre-pandemic levels with high demand for travel and the announcement of the resumption of development projects to keep up with the expected growth.
The event takes place from May 17 to 19 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.
The show will have display of products and services from over 150 exhibitors from more than 20 countries along with 4,500-plus aviation industry professionals participating.
The show will also host the 9th edition of the Global Airport Leaders Forum, that will see more than 40 aviation and airport leaders from around the world presenting various topics on airport innovation and development, air traffic management, sustainability and airport security.
Firas Abu Ltaif, Exhibition Manager at RX Global (Reed Exhibitions), said: “It is our honour to host this prestigious and epoch-making event in Dubai. True to its slogan ‘Connecting the Global Airport Industry’, the event will be a great opportunity for networking of industry leaders, experts and government officials to discuss growth opportunities and address challenges. The Show will be a platform that will provide opportunities for stakeholders to collaborate and sign deals, boost business, showcase the latest technology and services and improve airport services and facilities to keep up with the expected growth.” The Airport Show is being organised by Reed Exhibitions.