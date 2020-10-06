Dubai: Airlines will "burn through" $77 billion of their reserves in the last six months of this year, to pay off the higher expenses related to aircraft maintenance as well as meet wage commitments. They will not be helped by revenues that will remain weak during this period, according to IATA.
They will also be impacted by the stopping of government programmes that had helped flight operators stay afloat during the first-half of 2020, the International Air Transport Association added.
Airlines collectively used $51 billion of their cash balances between April to end June. While they have been able to cut fuel costs, other expenses like “maintenance costs or labor costs are much more difficult to reduce and that is why airlines are still burning through cash – they’re still making significant losses,” said Brian Pearce, IATA’s Chief Economist.
“This led us to re-estimate what we thought was happening to cash burn in the second quarter of this year - we think the second quarter was probably going to be the worst for the industry (and) certainly the low point for air travel.”