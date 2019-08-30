Deal takes to 78 the total number of A330neo ordered by AirAsia X

PARIS: Malaysian low-cost airline AirAsia X has ordered 42 Airbus aircraft worth a total catalogue price of $5 billion (Dh18.3 billion), Airbus said on Friday.

The Malaysian carrier has placed a firm order for 12 long-range A330neo planes and 30 medium-range A321XLR models, the European aircraft manufacturer said in a statement.

Major purchases are often finalised at a discount to the official catalogue price.

The deal takes to 78 the total number of A330neo ordered by AirAsia X, Airbus said.

Airbus launched the A321XLR only this year, at the Paris Air Show, and expects to roll it out starting in 2023.

The single-aisle’s aircraft range is 15 per cent above that of its predecessor model, the A321LR, making it a cost-effective alternative to long-haul wide-body planes.

AirAsia boss Tan Sri Tony Fernandes said the aircraft type will allow the airline to offer flights to new destinations.