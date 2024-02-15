Amsterdam: Airbus SE reported an 11 per cent increase in revenues in 2023 at 65.4 billion euros.
The aircraft manufacturer also reported net order of 2,094 commercial aircraft – in comparison that order book was at 820 in 2022.
However, the consolidated report also shows a 11 per cent decrease in net income at 3.8 billion euros.
A total of 735 commercial aircraft were delivered last year, comprising 68 A220s, 571 A320 Family, 32 A330s and 64 A350s.
“In 2023 we recorded strong order intake across all our businesses and we delivered on our commitments. This was a significant achievement given the complexity of the operating environment,” said Guillaume Faury, Airbus Chief Executive Officer. “We will continue to invest in our global industrial system, while progressing on our transformation and decarbonisation journey. Our dividend proposals are a reflection of the strong 2023 financials, our growth prospects in 2024 and balance sheet strength.”
Aircraft manufacturing process
The A220 ramp-up continues towards a monthly production rate of 14 aircraft in 2026, with a focus on the programme's industrial maturity and financial performance. On the A320 Family programme, production is progressing well towards the previously announced rate of 75 aircraft per month in 2026.
In 2023, construction of the second A320 Final Assembly capacities in Tianjin (China) and Mobile (US) started, and the Toulouse facility delivered its first aircraft in December. The first customer A321XLR entered into the Final Assembly Line in December, expected to go into service in Q3 2024.
On widebody aircraft, the Company continues towards a monthly rate of 4 aircraft for the A330 in 2024 and rate 10 in 2026 for the A350.
The order backlog was at 8,598 commercial aircraft at the end of 2023. Airbus Helicopters registered 393 net orders (362 units in 2022), which were well spread across programmes and corresponds to a book-to-bill ratio above 1 both in units and value.
Airbus Defence and Space’s order intake, by value, increased 15 per cent to 15.7 billion euros. Fourth quarter orders included 16 C295 aircraft for Spain.