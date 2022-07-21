Dubai: An Air India flight from Dubai to Kochi was diverted to Mumbai after an incident of low pressure was reported in the cabin, local media reported on Thursday, citing a statement from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).
“An incident of low pressure was reported in Air India Boeing Fleet B787, Flight No. AI- 934 (Dubai-Cochin). The flight was diverted to Mumbai, and it landed safely. Two senior officers of O/o DAS WR are assigned the task to carry out a preliminary investigation," said the DGCA.
Earlier on July 17, Air India Express's Calicut-Dubai flight was diverted to Muscat after a burning smell was observed in the cabin mid-air.