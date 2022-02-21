Dubai: Air India will operate three flights between India and Ukraine on February 22, 23 and 26, the airline said on Twitter.
“Seats are available on these flights – booking is open through Air India booking offices, website, call centre and authorised travel agents,” said the airline. The announcement comes after the Indian Embassy in Kyiv issued an advisory urging Indian nationals to leave the Eastern European country. There are many students enrolled in Ukraine’s colleges and other academic institutions.
“In view of the continued high levels of tensions and uncertainties with respect to the situation in Ukraine, all Indian Nationals whose stay is not deemed essential and all Indian students, are advised to leave Ukraine temporarily,” said the embassy in a statement. “Available commercial flights and, charter flights may be availed for travel, for orderly and timely departure”
Some airlines have cancelled or diverted flights to Ukraine amid fears of a blow up with Russia. One of them is Dutch airline KLM, which has suspended its Ukraine flights until further notice.
UAE’s major airlines have been operating flights to the country even as tensions escalate. flydubai, which cancelled some flights to Kyiv on February 16, said it continues to monitor the situation. The budget carrier operates a double daily service to Kyiv and three weekly flights to Odessa.