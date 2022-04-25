Dubai: Indian low-cost carrier Air India Express on Monday said it will operate some flights from Dubai’s Al Maktoum International Airport and Sharjah in May and June.
The airline said this was because of the northern runway closure at Dubai International Airport (DXB).
“Due to the northern runway closure at Dubai International Airport during May & June 2022, some flights will be redirected to Sharjah and Al Maktoum International Airport (Dubai World Central - DWC) during this period,” said Air India Express on its Twitter handle.
“Guests who have already booked the flights operating to/from Dubai airport are required to rebook new flights through our contact centre/city offices,” said the airline.
Air India Express has also released a schedule of the new Dubai World Central (DWC) and Sharjah flights.
The northern runway at DXB, the world’s busiest for international travel, will be closed for a 45-day period from May 9 to June 22 for maintenance work, operator Dubai Airports said last month.
“While regular runway maintenance is scheduled on a weekly basis, more extensive upgrades such as the one planned require a complete closure of the runway,” Dubai Airports said.
Dubai airline flydubai will operate flights to 34 destinations from DWC during the period of the refurbishment project to ensure “minimum disruption to passengers’ travel plans”, it said in a statement last month.
“We look forward to the completion of the northern runway refurbishment programme and the efficiencies it will bring to our home at DXB,” said flydubai’s CEO Ghaith Al Ghaith, in a statement earlier.