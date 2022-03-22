Dubai-based carrier flydubai will operate flights to select destinations from Dubai World Central (DWC) during the 45-day refurbishment period of one of the runways at Dubai International Airport (DXB).
The refurbishment of the northern runway is scheduled to take place from May 9 until June 22.
The airline will operate flights to 34 destinations from DWC during this period. Flights to five of these destinations will also be available from DXB during this period, it said.
Flights to the following destinations will operate out of DWC: Addis Ababa, Ahmedabad, Alexandria, AlUla, Bahrain, Chattogram, Chennai, Dammam, Delhi, Dhaka, Doha, Entebbe, Faisalabad, Hyderabad, Jeddah, Karachi, Kathmandu, Khartoum, Kochi, Kolkata, Kozhikode, Kuwait, Lucknow, Madinah, Mashhad, Multan, Mumbai, Muscat, Najaf, Quetta, Riyadh, Salalah, Sialkot and Yanbu.
Flights to Alexandria, Entebbe, Kathmandu, Khartoum and Mashhad will also operate out of DXB during this period.
Commenting on the announcement, flydubai’s Chief Executive Officer, Ghaith Al Ghaith, said:
“As we saw in 2019, runway enhancement programmes continue to support the long-term vision for Dubai as it reinforces its position as one of the world’s leading aviation hubs. We look forward to the completion of the northern runway refurbishment programme and the efficiencies it will bring to our home at DXB,” said flydubai CEO Ghaith Al Ghaith.
Following the completion of the runway refurbishment project, flydubai will resume its flights to all destinations from DXB.