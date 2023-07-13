Mumbai: An Air India Express flight bound for Dubai faced a delay of over 12 hours due to a technical snag
Flight IX 813, scheduled to depart from Mangaluru International Airport at 11:05 pm on Monday, finally took off at 12:10 pm on Tuesday. Air India Express expressed regret for the inconvenience caused and explained that a progressive technical issue led to the delay.
“We deeply regret the inconvenience caused to our guests due to the delay of the Mangaluru-Dubai flight on 10th July,” the airline said in a statement. “Due to a progressive technical snag, the flight was delayed by over 12 hours and took off at 12.10 hrs today. To facilitate the journey, an alternative aircraft was arranged, which was ferried from Trivandrum,” it added.
Passengers were provided refreshments during the waiting period, with alternative travel options and accommodation being offered as well.
“Despite offering alternative options like a connecting flight on the Mangalore-Trivandrum-Dubai route or hotel accommodation, guests opted to wait for the arrival of the ferry flight. Airline staff ensured that guests’ were provided refreshments at regular intervals. We sincerely appreciate the cooperation and understanding of our guests during this situation,” it said.