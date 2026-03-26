Special and scheduled services to meet rising passenger demand
Dubai: Air India Group on Thursday announced that Air India and Air India Express will operate a combined 22 flights to and from the Gulf region on March 27, 2026.
Air India will run four scheduled flights between India and Jeddah, with two services each from Delhi and Mumbai, and two flights between Mumbai and Riyadh. Air India Express will operate four flights each to Muscat and Riyadh — two from Delhi and Mumbai to Muscat, and two from Bengaluru and Kozhikode to Riyadh.
In addition, both airlines will operate eight non-scheduled flights to the UAE, subject to slot availability and regulatory approvals, to help meet passenger demand.