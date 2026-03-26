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Air India and Air India Express to operate 22 Gulf flights on March 27

Special and scheduled services to meet rising passenger demand

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
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Services include scheduled routes and non-scheduled flights to UAE and beyond.
Services include scheduled routes and non-scheduled flights to UAE and beyond.
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Dubai: Air India Group on Thursday announced that Air India and Air India Express will operate a combined 22 flights to and from the Gulf region on March 27, 2026.

Air India will run four scheduled flights between India and Jeddah, with two services each from Delhi and Mumbai, and two flights between Mumbai and Riyadh. Air India Express will operate four flights each to Muscat and Riyadh — two from Delhi and Mumbai to Muscat, and two from Bengaluru and Kozhikode to Riyadh.

Non-scheduled flights

In addition, both airlines will operate eight non-scheduled flights to the UAE, subject to slot availability and regulatory approvals, to help meet passenger demand.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
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