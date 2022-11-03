Dubai: Air Canada is further expanding its service between Dubai and Toronto, with flights initially increasing from four to five times weekly from October 31.
The expansion represents an additional 60 per cent capacity, with Boeing 777-300ER aircraft replacing Boeing 787-9 aircraft on the route. Furthermore, the airline is set to further increase its Dubai to Toronto service from five to six times weekly from January 8, 2023, and to daily from March 26, 2023.
The announcement from Air Canada comes closely after Dubai carrier Emirates announced a codeshare agreement with the Canadian flag carrier covering 46 destinations across the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Southeast Asia, and the Indian subcontinent.
Soon, the airlines will introduce a reciprocal frequent flyer offering, allowing members of Aeroplan and Skywards to earn and redeem points on flights operated by Emirates and Air Canada, respectively.
Eligible passengers will soon be able to take advantage of reciprocal lounge access and unique benefits for Aeroplan Elite and Skywards members when travelling on the partner airline. Further details and launch dates will be announced at a later date.
“We are excited to announce this increase in our services between Dubai and Toronto,” said Deepu Cyriac, country manager (UAE) of Air Canada.
“These additional frequencies will provide even more flight options for our customers in the UAE and the possibility to connect via our Toronto hub to 69 onward destinations across the Americas. We look forward to welcoming our customers on board,” he added.
Air Canada flights from Dubai to Toronto are operated with Boeing 777-300ER aircraft that can accommodate 400 passengers, with a choice of three classes of service: Air Canada Signature Class featuring lie-flat seats, Premium Economy and Economy Class.