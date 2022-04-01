Dubai: Air Arabia has announced resumption of seasonal flights to Bodrum and Antalya, in Turkey from Sharjah starting July 1. Bodrum represents the third city and Antalya the fourth that Air Arabia flies to after Istanbul and Trabzon in Turkey.
Customers can now book their direct flights between Sharjah and Bodrum or Antalya by visiting the airline’s website or through travel agencies. Air Arabia has been gradually restoring its network after the pandemic brought air travel to a standstill. The carrier has also announced new airlines in Pakistan and Armenia.
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, a joint venture with Etihad Airways, is already flying between UAE and several destinations in South Asia.