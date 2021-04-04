Dubai: Low-cost carrier Air Arabia will resume direct flights between Sharjah and Trabzon, Turkey, starting May 6, 2021.
Customers can book their direct flights by visiting Air Arabia’s website, by calling the call centre or through travel agencies.
The Sharjah-based airline recently relaunched daily services to Doha after three years. Air Arabia added a total of 14 new routes to its network in 2020 from its operating hubs in the UAE, Morocco and Egypt.
What do fares look like?
As per current indicative rates on travel websites, a one-way ticket on Air Arabia to Trabzon will cost nearly Dh1,000.