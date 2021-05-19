Dubai: Air Arabia will resume direct flights between Sharjah and Prague, starting September 22, 2021.
Customers can now book their direct flights between Sharjah and Prague by visiting Air Arabia’s website, by calling the call centre or through travel agencies.
The carrier had previously said it would resume direct flights to Sarajevo, capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina, starting May 7.
Earlier, Air Arabia also relaunched daily services to Doha after three years. The carrier added a total of 14 new routes to its network in 2020 from its operating hubs in the UAE, Morocco and Egypt.
Fares
As per travel websites, fares for an Air Arabia flight to Prague are starting from Dh1,259.