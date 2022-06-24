Dubai: Air Arabia will have an additional 14 shuttle flights daily from Sharjah to Doha, Qatar, starting from November 21 until December 18. These are only eligible for ticket holders of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and will operate alongside Air Arabia’s three daily scheduled flights to Doha. Passengers will be entitled to 10-kilogram of hand baggage each.
Ticketholders must register for a Hayya card through their official website in order to be able to enter Qatar, access the stadiums as well as get free transportation to and from the stadiums using the Doha metro directly from Hamad International Airport.
"We are pleased to announce Air Arabia’s shuttle flights between Sharjah and Doha during the FIFA World Cup 2022, which will provide fans with easy, reliable, and timely access in and out of Doha to enjoy the matches and return right after," said Adel Al Ali, Group CEO, Air Arabia. Air Arabia urged all travelers to plan their trips cautiously, taking into account arriving in Doha at least four hours before the match, and departing four hours after.
Ticket holders can now book the high-frequency November shuttle flights between Sharjah and Doha by visiting Air Arabia’s website, by calling the call centre or through travel agencies. Other customers can continue to use the current and ongoing three daily flights between Sharjah and Doha.
Qatar Airways has been encouraging more airlines to ramp up flights to Doha during the event. The flag carrier's CEO Akbar Al Baker said earlier this week said that capacity was already tight due to the grounding of its A350 fleet amid a dispute with Airbus. “We have to withdraw from many destinations in order to relieve capacity,” said Al Baker.
Last month, Qatar Airways announced that several Gulf carriers, including flydubai and Saudia, will operate day-time shuttle services to Doha during the World Cup.