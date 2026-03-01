GOLD/FOREX
Air Arabia suspends UAE flights amid airspace closures

Customers flying in next 24 hours to be contacted directly by airline

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
1 MIN READ
The flights are being suspended as a result of closure of airspace.
Supplied

Sharjah: Air Arabia has temporarily suspended flights to and from the UAE due to multiple airspace closures, it announced Sunday, March 1.

In a travel update, the airline said customers with flights scheduled within the next 24 hours will be notified directly by email and SMS regarding alternative options.

Passengers who booked through travel agents have been advised to contact their agent directly.

The airline is urging customers to ensure their contact details are up to date by visiting the Manage Booking section to receive the latest updates.

Travellers are also advised to check their flight status before going to the airport by visiting the airline’s website.

Air Arabia said its teams are continuing to monitor the evolving situation.

“The safety of our passengers and crew remains our highest priority,” the airline said.

Further updates will be shared through its official communication channels.

